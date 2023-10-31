Full List Of 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards Winners

8 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 12:06:43 GMT

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was announced the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or at an event held at Theatre du Chatelet Paris, France on 30 October.

Messi, considered by some football fans the G.O.A.T, Greatest (footballer) Of All Time, won the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time, becoming the first player playing outside of the European top flight to win the gong.

The 36-year-old plays for American MLS side Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, having made the transfer from PSG during this last transfer window.

