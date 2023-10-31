Full List Of 2023 Ballon d’Or Awards Winners
Argentina captain Lionel Messi was announced the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or at an event held at Theatre du Chatelet Paris, France on 30 October.
Messi, considered by some football fans the G.O.A.T, Greatest (footballer) Of All Time, won the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time, becoming the first player playing outside of the European top flight to win the gong.
The 36-year-old plays for American MLS side Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, having made the transfer from PSG during this last transfer window.
Here is the full list of winners:
2023 Kopa Trophy
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)
Socrates Award (Given to acknowledge humanitarian work by a footballer.)
Vinicius Jr
Gerd Muller trophy (For scoring the most goals)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)
Yachin Trophy (For Best Goalkeeper)
Emi Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)
Men’s Club of the Year Award
Manchester City (England)
Women’s Club of the Year award
Barcelona Femeni (Spain)
Ballon d’Or Feminin
Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona and Spain)
Ballon d’Or
Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami and Argentina)
Full Ballon d’Or men’s ranking 1-30
- 1: Lionel Messi (PSG, Inter Miami & Argentina)
- 2: Erling Haaland (Man City & Norway)
- 3: Kylian Mbappe (PSG & France)
- 4: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City & Belgium)
- 5: Rodri (Man City & Spain)
- 6: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid & Brazil)
- 7: Julian Alvarez (Man City & Argentina)
- 8: Victor Osimhen (Napoli & Nigeria)
- 9: Bernardo Silva (Man City & Portugal)
- 10: Luka Modric (Real Madrid & Croatia)
- 11: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)
- 12: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland)
- 13: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla, Al Hilal & Morocco)
- 14: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City, Barcelona & Germany)
- 15: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa & Argentina)
- 16: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, Al Ittihad & France)
- 17: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli & Georgia)
- 18: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund, Real Madrid & England)
- 19: Harry Kane (Spurs, Bayern Munich & England)
- 20: Lautaro Martinez (Inter & Argentina)
- 21: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid & France)
- 22: Kim Min-jae (Napoli, Bayern Munich & South Korea)
- 23: Andre Onana (Inter, Man Utd & Cameroon)
- 24: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal & England)
- 25: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig, Man City & Croatia)
- 26: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich & Germany)
- 27: Nicolo Barella (Inter & Italy)
- 28: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal & Norway)
- 28: Randal Kolo Muani (PSG & France)
- 30: Ruben Dias (Man City & Portugal)
