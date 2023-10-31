Jah Prayzah Says Fans Free To Use Cellphone Cameras His At Shows

Responding to his fans, Jah Prayzah said when he performs at weddings, the videographers are allowed to capture his performances without having to pay anything as it is “for the family records”.

One of the musician’s followers, Joe Mars, advised him not to restrict people who bring professional cameras but rather sue those who distribute his content without authorisation. He said:

Ko nhai Jah, unoziva here kuti PROFESSIONAL camera does not mean quality or professional footage being obtained. What defines “professional” is first the person and then the equipment inozoteera. Seriously guys, I think restricting people because they are carrying professional cameras is unheard of. Take people to court for distribution and selling of content isiri yavo and put your house in order online so that content can be flagged as infringements, otherwise ma bouncer emuZIm nekuda kungwarira kwavo will just throw even munhu asineyi nekuita mari naJah apa achida kungoit capture zvake ma personal memories ake on a very good professional camera. I am here defending professional cameras but stealing content and sharing as yours is theft, ngavabhadhare kana vatengesa.

Nkanyiso Mthunzi wrote:

But shooting with iPhone 14 is as good as shooting with a professional camera 😂😂 even iPhone users we are not allowing you to, not forgetting Samsung S22 going up.

Exálãtē Liväñ said:

I think it’s the word “professional ” that is being abused. Even a phone in the right hands is a professional tool so what you are basically saying is you don’t want any video recorders at your event unless there’s payment.

