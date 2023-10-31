Mambo Dhuterere Battling Depression
Gospel artiste and songwriter, Darlington Mutseta, better known as Mambo Dhuterere said that he has been depressed mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
Posting on his Facebook page recently, the “Dare Guru” hitmaker revealed the reason why he has not been in the spotlight for some time.
Mambo Dhuterere said he needed time away from the limelight and assured his followers that he will be back. He wrote:
Have been turning down booking ‘n’ invitations zvaita kuti vamwe vave disappointed in me… forgive me 🙏…Am down mentally, emotionally, spiritually depressed… Just need a little while to pick myself up, I WILL BE BACK 😁 ln God we trust…
In response, fellow gospel musician Olinda Marowa wrote:
It is well my brother. May God strengthen and see you through all you are experiencing. The Joy of the Lord is your strength.
Greatman Music wrote: “Zvose izvi zvinopfuura my brother.be strong mukoma mobva Madzoka zvine simba satan ahana simba pamusoro pemunhu waMwari.it is well Mambo Dhuterere”
Another gospel singer Dorcas Moyo said: “Zvinhu zvese zvinobatirana mwana wamai…zviitire zvakanaka vanomuda Mwari..Be strong..Nyasha dzikuronde nekukuchengeta…Blessings to you”.
Meanwhile, gossip monger Tatelicious has sensationally claimed that Mambo Dhuterere was abandoned by his wife for allegedly having an affair and impregnating another woman.
She also castigated Mambo Dhuterere’s wife for allegedly leaving him, saying she should have stuck with her husband in spite of the alleged infidelity. She wrote on Facebook:
Mai DHUTERERE VANE DZUNGU .UNGA PEKE MABHEGI NEKUTI MURUME AMITISA MSKANA WEMUCHECHI????
Kwanai Mai Dhuterere , munenge maingoda fame yemurume imi.
Pamunobatanidzwa mutemberi dzvene yaMwari when you do those vows especially ye kuti “IN TIMES OF HAPPINESS AND SORROW I WILL STAND BY YOU” ndo time of sorrow iyi MUNHU MIRA NEMURUME WAKO.
WANDIBHOWA MAI DHUTERERE, ZVIMATAMA . RABHISHI.
More: Pindula News