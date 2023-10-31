Mambo Dhuterere Battling Depression

6 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 09:50:34 GMT

Gospel artiste and songwriter, Darlington Mutseta, better known as Mambo Dhuterere said that he has been depressed mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Posting on his Facebook page recently, the “Dare Guru” hitmaker revealed the reason why he has not been in the spotlight for some time.

Mambo Dhuterere said he needed time away from the limelight and assured his followers that he will be back. He wrote:

