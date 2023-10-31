Munenzva Bus Overturns As Driver Avoids Hitting A Herd Of Cattle

6 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 13:51:22 GMT

A Munenzva Bus Services bus was involved in an accident along the Tokwe–Mhandamabwe Road at around 10.30 PM on Sunday, resulting in 15 of the passengers sustaining various degrees of injuries.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the bus, which had 33 passengers on board, veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side at the 20-kilometre peg along Tokwe–Mhandamabwe Road.

The driver of the bus lost control of the bus as he avoided ploughing into a herd of cattle that were on the road. A post on the ZRP X page reads:

