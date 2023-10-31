Pindula|Search Pindula
SADC Convenes Extraordinary Summit

5 minutes agoTue, 31 Oct 2023 10:07:38 GMT
SADC Convenes Extraordinary Summit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Tuesday, 31 October expected to attend a virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

In an internal communication addressed to all SADC Foreign Affairs ministers, Judith Kateera, SADC deputy executive secretary of corporate affairs confirmed the virtual summit. She wrote:

Following consultations with the H.E João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and the chairperson of SADC, I wish to humbly convey on behalf of His Excellency that, the Extraordinary summit of SADC Heads of State and Government which was to be convened virtually on 25 October 2023, has now been rescheduled to take place virtually on 31 October 2023.

Some local media outlets reported that the SADC Extraordinary Summit would discuss recent elections in Zimbabwe and Eswatini as well as the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, in a post on X, President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba said that Extraordinary Summit is a one-item event.

He said the only item that will be discussed at the Extraordinary Summit is the situation in the DRC and the budget for the deployment of a peace-keeping force in the country.

