SADC Convenes Extraordinary Summit

Some local media outlets reported that the SADC Extraordinary Summit would discuss recent elections in Zimbabwe and Eswatini as well as the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, in a post on X, President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba said that Extraordinary Summit is a one-item event.

He said the only item that will be discussed at the Extraordinary Summit is the situation in the DRC and the budget for the deployment of a peace-keeping force in the country.

