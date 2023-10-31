SADC Says Zimbabwe's 2023 Harmonised Elections A Victory For Democracy

6 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 13:28:27 GMT

The SADC Chairman and President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço on Tuesday, 31 October, commended Zimbabwe and Eswatini for conducting general elections in an “orderly manner”, saying it is a major victory for democracy.

The SADC Election Observer Mission to Zimbabwe said the elections fell short of meeting the requirements of SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, while in Eswatini, political parties are banned.

But in his remarks during the virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held today, President Lourenço said Zimbabwe and Eswatini were “exemplary” in the manner they conducted their elections. He said:

