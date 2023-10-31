Supermarkets Display Prices Solely In United States Dollars

4 minutes ago Tue, 31 Oct 2023 05:37:17 GMT

Some major retailers in the country are now displaying prices solely in United States dollars which is against the law.

In terms of Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020, it is an offence not to display prices in both the Zimbabwe dollar and the US dollar.

The Exchange Control (Exclusive Use of Zimbabwe Dollar for Domestic Transactions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No.3), which was gazetted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020, amended the original subsidiary legislation that compelled the sole use of local currency.

