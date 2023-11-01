CCC MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore Kidnapped, Tortured, Injected And Stripped Naked
CCC says its Youth Taskforce leader, Takudzwa Ngadziore, was dumped by his abductors after they were informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on social media.
Ngadziore, who is also a CCC Member of Parliament, managed to record his abduction live on Facebook as the gunmen chased after him.
CCC said after the gunmen were alerted that they had been exposed, they tortured Ngadziore, injected him with an unknown substance, and stripped him naked before dumping him in Mazoe. The Party said:
After [Takudzwa Ngadziore] quickly filmed a live video before being abducted this morning by state agents wielding AK47s, the gang was informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on all social media platforms.
They proceeded to torture him, injected an unknown substance, and then dumped him at Christon Bank in Mazoe.
He was stripped naked and was found by a well-wisher who provided him with a work suit to cover his nudity.
ZimLive reported that they have managed to unmask the gunmen who kidnapped Ngadziore. The publication posted on X:
UNMASKED: Man seen snatching CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore now named as Nicholas “Big Daddy” Kajese, a CIO agent stationed at Harare Central Police Station. The second man hiding his face named as Abraham Pasi. Both members of the “Ferret Team” commanded by Ishmael Mada, CIO director internal.
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi revealed that Ngadziore was on his way to Parliament for the pre-budget seminar when he was kidnapped. Said Mkwananzi:
Hon @ngadziore, (the youngest Parliamentarian in Zimbabwe) was on his way to parliament when he was abducted by these rogue men. In the midst of the storm, he was brave enough to record & expose them.
We salute his courage & quick thinking under near-fatal circumstances. A Police report will be made. This is yet another example of the ongoing wanton lawlessness that has gripped Zimbabwe since the advent of the sham election on the 23rd of August 2023.
The only way to proceed is for@SADC_News to facilitate a Transitional Authority that will restore law & order in Zimbabwe & work towards the consummation of a fresh, free & fair election.
The continuous targeting of prominent @CCCZimbabwe is designed to instill fear among the generality of the populace.
They know they did not win, they know the people are not happy & might rise & all this is meant to demobilise the people. But they will not succeed.
The people of Zimbabwe demand their vote back, they demand, change, they demand respect, respect of themselves as a people, respect for the rule of law, of the national constitution & institutions.
It also appears that the regime is preparing to defy the SADC outcome if it is not favourable to them by turning into a totally rogue regime.
More: Pindula News