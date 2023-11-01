CCC MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore Kidnapped, Tortured, Injected And Stripped Naked

3 minutes ago Wed, 01 Nov 2023 11:40:40 GMT

CCC says its Youth Taskforce leader, Takudzwa Ngadziore, was dumped by his abductors after they were informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on social media.

Ngadziore, who is also a CCC Member of Parliament, managed to record his abduction live on Facebook as the gunmen chased after him.

CCC said after the gunmen were alerted that they had been exposed, they tortured Ngadziore, injected him with an unknown substance, and stripped him naked before dumping him in Mazoe. The Party said:

