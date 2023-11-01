Chamisa In South Africa To Canvass Support For "Emergency Congress" | Report
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly travelled to South Africa this Wednesday to meet with European Union (EU) ambassadors accredited to that country.
According to self-exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, Chamisa is seeking urgent diplomatic, financial and logistical support from EU ambassadors accredited to South Africa.
Chamisa is fighting for his political survival after a man called Sengezo Tshabangu declared himself CCC Interim Secretary General and recalled 30 of the party’s public office holders. Wrote Moyo on X (formerly Twitter):
Also lined up by the EU to meet Chamisa are some ambassadors from African countries whose leaders are known to be pro-EU and are amenable to dance to the block’s tune, from whom Chamisa will ask for political support ahead of the in-person extraordinary SADC summit this Saturday 4 November 2023, which has been scheduled for Luanda in Angola to conclude the virtual summit that could not proceed to its conclusion yesterday, after the digital connectivity network it was using for communication experienced serious glitches.
Chamisa is also hoping to meet with unnamed [South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation] officials, but that appears unlikely as no meeting has been confirmed, not least because the necessary protocol has not been followed.
Chamisa is reportedly accompanied by Harare Mayor Ian Makone, and two aides Admire Rukweza and Stephen Magede. Added Moyo:
Also, top oN his talking points for the confirmed meetings, Chamisa will ask the EU ambassadors in South Africa to give him the financial support he desperately needs to fund the emergency or crush Congress, branded as an “Elective Convention”, that is being organised by Amos Chibaya and Sesel Zvidzayi, and which Chamisa is keen to hold by the end of the month.
Chamisa’s trip to South Africa is reportedly being funded by the EU in South Africa and is coordinated by one Sarah Cronje, according to the former ZANU PF G40 kingpin.
More: Pindula News