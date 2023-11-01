Chamisa In South Africa To Canvass Support For "Emergency Congress" | Report

5 minutes ago Wed, 01 Nov 2023 14:05:55 GMT

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly travelled to South Africa this Wednesday to meet with European Union (EU) ambassadors accredited to that country.

According to self-exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, Chamisa is seeking urgent diplomatic, financial and logistical support from EU ambassadors accredited to South Africa.

Chamisa is fighting for his political survival after a man called Sengezo Tshabangu declared himself CCC Interim Secretary General and recalled 30 of the party’s public office holders. Wrote Moyo on X (formerly Twitter):

