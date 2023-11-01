Don't Provoke Us, Tafadzwa Mugwadi Tells Tinashe Mutarisi

Posting on X, Mugwadi said he had noted that Mutarisi has been using his social media channels to push for a confrontation with the Government.

Mugwadi said Mutarisi had suggested that a week-long power cut that affected his operations at Nash Paints was an act of sabotage.

The former ZANU PF director of information and publicity warned the businessman that he should not consider himself special and that he would be targetted. Wrote Mugwadi:

I come in peace but I should opine that from face value, a clear observation of your trends on social media clearly shows you could be brooding for needless confrontations. Our Gvt has promoted all forms of business, local & foreign through deliberate policies aimed at creating an enabling environment for business to thrive. To then single out electricity challenges as if they were targeted on u/ that they are unique to Zim alone in light of known variables affecting electricity availability is literal dishonesty. That said our Gvt has produced a Masiyiwa, the Mashwedes, the Mudiwas, the Sakundas, the bankers you name them & houses top global firms like the John Derres of this world without incident nevermind their beliefs, real or perceived. Why would u think in this class, that u are the hilltop that should be targeted? While individually, entrepreneurs put effort into growing their businesses, let us not desecrate the creators of the environment by unprovoked innuendos. Some modicum of decency and respect will do.

Mutarisi has, however, received support from members of the public who are apparently disgusted by Java’s antics.

Musicians Seh Calaz and Baba Harare, as well as social media personality Shadaya, have also expressed their support for Mutarisi.

