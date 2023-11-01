Maguwu Demands Community Involvement To Stop Natural Resource Looting

4 minutes ago Wed, 01 Nov 2023 04:29:11 GMT

Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) director Farai Maguwu has warned that countries that are endowed with natural resources are more likely to experience socio-economic and political challenges compared to those with few natural resources.

Maguwu said countries that have a lot of natural resources are more susceptible to poverty, inequality, corruption, dictatorships, and even military coups when compared to those without natural resources.

He said the abundance of natural resources can result in prosperity if there is discipline and visionary leadership.

Feedback