PICTURES: Parliament's 2024 Pre-budget Seminar Commences

4 minutes agoWed, 01 Nov 2023 10:38:20 GMT
Parliament’s 2024 pre-budget seminar started this morning at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Running under the theme “Consolidating Economic Transformation”, the four-day seminar started today and will run until the 4th of November.

View pictures from the seminar below:

More: Pindula News

2024 Pre-budget Seminar

