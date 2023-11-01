PICTURES: Parliament's 2024 Pre-budget Seminar Commences
4 minutes agoWed, 01 Nov 2023 10:38:20 GMT
Parliament’s 2024 pre-budget seminar started this morning at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.
Running under the theme “Consolidating Economic Transformation”, the four-day seminar started today and will run until the 4th of November.
View pictures from the seminar below:
More: Pindula News
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139