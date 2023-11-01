Uebert Angel’s Land Development Proposal Worries Chitungwiza Residents
Controversial preacher Uebert Angel is reportedly seeking to acquire disused assets and land belonging to Chitungwiza Municipality amid allegations of corruption being levelled against CCC councillors, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
Billion Group – a company that is allegedly linked to Angel wrote to Chitungwiza Municipality expressed eagerness to acquire land and disused properties to convert them into a hotel, conference centre, shopping mall, service station and construction of a medical centre.
The proposal, which is before the Chitungwiza municipality, has raised concern among the residents of the sprawling town.
Chitungwiza and Manyame Residents Association director Marvelous Khumalo demanded that due diligence should be done to ensure that ratepayers are not shortchanged. Said Khumalo:
It is bad that Chitungwiza municipality has continued making negative headlines, especially on issues involving the alleged corrupt allocation and management of land and abusing the disposal of public assets.
It is even worse in this instance that this recent alleged case involves “a man of the cloth” Prophet Uebert Angel.
Recently we saw Uebert Angel featuring prominently in another alleged scandal dubbed, the Gold Mafia.
As residents, we wonder what the “man of God” through his company can offer to a struggling municipality like Chitungwiza other than swindling it of its diminishing land.
We urge the council not to pursue these self-serving corrupt deals that are meant to benefit a few connected elites hiding behind religious robes at the expense of millions of residents and ratepayers as well as the quality of service delivery.
Earlier this year, Angel was exposed by Aljazeera investigative journalists at the centre of a money laundering racket, but the preacher claimed that he was merely acting.
Meanwhile, an official at the Chitungwiza municipality was reported as saying concern over the proposal is premature as the councillors have not made a decision yet. Said the official:
When a company or an institution comes to express interest, a council meeting is called the company presents.
It is not the duty of the council to find out whose company has expressed interest as it would be discriminatory based on political lines.
When a company expresses interest the idea can be adopted or rejected.
