Uebert Angel’s Land Development Proposal Worries Chitungwiza Residents

Chitungwiza and Manyame Residents Association director Marvelous Khumalo demanded that due diligence should be done to ensure that ratepayers are not shortchanged. Said Khumalo:

It is bad that Chitungwiza municipality has continued making negative headlines, especially on issues involving the alleged corrupt allocation and management of land and abusing the disposal of public assets.

It is even worse in this instance that this recent alleged case involves “a man of the cloth” Prophet Uebert Angel.

Recently we saw Uebert Angel featuring prominently in another alleged scandal dubbed, the Gold Mafia.

As residents, we wonder what the “man of God” through his company can offer to a struggling municipality like Chitungwiza other than swindling it of its diminishing land.

We urge the council not to pursue these self-serving corrupt deals that are meant to benefit a few connected elites hiding behind religious robes at the expense of millions of residents and ratepayers as well as the quality of service delivery.