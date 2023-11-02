Pindula|Search Pindula
CCC MP Abduction: Nick Mangwana Says Government Aware Of "Social Media Chatter"

7 minutes agoThu, 02 Nov 2023 10:38:32 GMT
CCC MP Abduction: Nick Mangwana Says Government Aware Of "Social Media Chatter"

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana says they have noted “social media chatter” about the alleged abduction and torture of CCC Youth Quota MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore, on Wednesday.

Posting on his X page, Mangwana said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was yet to contact Ngadziore to get more information about the incident. He said:

We have been keenly following an allegation of abduction and torture trending on Social Media. We have also been handling a number of Media Inquiries on the same matter.

We are liaising with the [Zimbabwe Republic Police] who advised us that no such case has been reported to them so far.

They also informed us that they are trying to make contact with the alleged victim so as to get more facts about this case, as currently they only have Social Media chatter to go by.

They will issue a more operational statement in due course. Thank you.

CCC Chief Whip Amos Chibaya, on Wednesday, said Ngadziore was abducted while on his way to the Parliament.

Earlier, CCC had said Ngadziore was dumped by his abductors after they were informed by their colleagues that they had been exposed and were trending on social media.

CCC said after the gunmen were alerted that they had been exposed, they tortured Ngadziore, injected him with an unknown substance, and stripped him naked before dumping him in Mazowe.

