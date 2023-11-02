CCC, ZANU PF On Collision Course Over Mupedzanhamo Vending Space

The meeting was attended by Harare Mayor Ian Makone, his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe and city council directors, among other stakeholders.

Harare City Council small and medium enterprises (SMEs) chairperson Denford Ndadziore told NewsDay that the registration process of all SME traders was continuing ahead of the reopening. He said:

We are excited to let you know that the reopening of the Mupedzanhamo market is now imminent. For nearly three years, Mupedzanhamo has been closed, but renovations and revamping processes are almost complete. It should be noted that the Mupedzanhamo market belongs to the City of Harare and political parties have no legal ownership or role in the running of the market. In line with the new SMEs policy, all vendors and SME traders should be registered at all district offices in Harare.

However, Mbare MP Martin Matinyanya (ZANU PF) said he was not invited to the meeting. He said:

I was not part of the meeting, I don’t know what they discussed at the meeting, but as the Member of Parliament in Mbare, I want those people who benefited before to first get vending spaces.

The reopening of the Mupedzanhamo market was initially planned for 20 December 2022 but this has been postponed on numerous occasions.

