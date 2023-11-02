City Of Harare Reduces Building Plan Approval Fees

City of Harare would like to advise its residents that building plan approval fees and related charges have been reduced to levels specified in November 2022: Schedule 25A of Fees and Charges [Building Inspectorate].

NewsDay reported that fees for high-density residential areas were increased in June 2022 to US$343 for the main house and US$505 for a single-storey house in low-density suburbs.

According to a new schedule, fees for the main house in low-density areas are now set at US$150 and US$200 for a single-storey, the low-density.

The approval fee for commercial single-storey has been reduced to US$250 from US$773.

Harare Residents Trust (HRT) director Precious Shumba welcomed the development. He said:

Pricing has been the major inhibiting factor for a long time. Plan approval should be affordable for people developing their stands. When a service is unaffordable, it discourages people from following the regulations and standards. Where there is order, the council can easily control and monitor all infrastructural developments.

Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum chairperson Marvelous Khumalo said:

This will promote infrastructural development in the city and motivate property developers to comply with city by-laws. This might reduce the number of properties built without city approval, thereby improving standards and revenue for the city council.

