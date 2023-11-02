Manica Diamonds Floor Dynamos To Boost PSL Title Hopes

DeMbare dropped to third and eight points behind Ngezi Platinum Stars with five matches to go.

Ngezi Platinum Stars now need nine points from a possible 15 to win the title, that is if Manica Diamonds and Dynamos win all their remaining matches.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

Speaking to journalists after the match, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe blamed fatigue and the referee for the loss. He said:

It was a difficult game, we played ZPC Kariba, we played CAPS United at the weekend and travelled for this game. I think fatigue contributed to the loss but the boys played very well save for failing to convert the few chances we created. Some of the decisions made by match officials are critical and cost the game. It’s a game of football and we have to accept it and move forward.

Manica Diamonds assistant coach Tafadzwa Mashiri expressed satisfaction after collecting maximum points. He said:

It can’t come sweeter than this, we have strengthened our position. When we started the season we said we wanted to collect as many points as possible. We are still on that track of collecting points and we will see what will happen at the end of the season.

Manica Diamonds are away to Sheasham on Saturday, while Dynamos host Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment