Vuzu Parties Under Control - Police

As far as the police and the Bulawayo community are concerned, the issue of Vuzu parties is being handled properly and the juveniles are now failing to get anywhere. This is because the problem was the availability of venues in the absence of parents who are in the diaspora or at work, (meaning that) from 7 AM to 4:30 PM, the house will be free. The community in Bulawayo is excellent and pleasing. At times, you might think things are out of place in Bulawayo because any drop of a fly is reported.

Ncube said the ZRP has noted that schoolchildren who took part in Vuzu parties mostly lived alone. He said:

(Vuzu parties) originated from issues to do with birthday parties, and simple celebrations, but when they get to the extent of abusing drugs and sexual activities, they will then target some free houses. Initially, they were using some lodges and the police and the public exposed them. We were receiving phone calls from members of the public saying a kombi was taking some students to such places. If ever a parent realises that there is a kombi or a gathering of youths at a house, they should immediately report it to the police.

On 15 September 2023, Police in Bulawayo pounced on a house in Pumula South suburb where 14 learners who wearing uniforms from different schools were attending a vuzu party. Condoms and empty beer containers were found at the party.

