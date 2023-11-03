Chamisa Demands Arrest Of "Terrorists" Who Abducted Ngadziore

Posting on X this Friday after visiting Ngadziore at an unidentified health facility where he is recuperating, Chamisa said the assailants should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. He said:

END THIS TERRORISM… The terrorism against citizens and this latest brazen attack on a Member of Parliament, Hon @ngadziore by those identified terrorists is barbaric and unacceptable. Zimbabwe’s politics needs urgent fixing. The perpetrators of these crimes against humanity and rights abuses must be prosecuted. This impunity must end. We must build a Zimbabwe. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said he was “deeply disturbed by the abduction” of Ngadziore. He posted on X:

I am deeply disturbed by the abduction and torture of MP Takudzwa Ngadziore. Such acts are in stark contradiction to the principles of freedom, security, and dignity that every individual rightfully deserves. I hope that the authorities will immediately investigate and ensure that justice prevails.

Ngadziore recorded his abduction live on Facebook and his party, CCC, said his captors decided to dump him after they were alerted by their colleagues the video had gone viral.

