Chamisa Demands Arrest Of "Terrorists" Who Abducted Ngadziore

6 minutes agoFri, 03 Nov 2023 14:18:28 GMT
Chamisa Demands Arrest Of "Terrorists" Who Abducted Ngadziore

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded the arrest of “terrorists” who attacked Takudzwa Ngadziore, a 22-year-old party activist on Wednesday morning.

Ngadziore, who is a CCC Member of Parliament on the Youth Quota, was allegedly kidnapped by heavily armed men who took him to Mazowe where they tortured and stripped him naked before dumping him after video of the abduction had gone viral.

The assailants also injected Ngadziore with an unknown substance according to reports.

Posting on X this Friday after visiting Ngadziore at an unidentified health facility where he is recuperating, Chamisa said the assailants should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. He said:

END THIS TERRORISM… The terrorism against citizens and this latest brazen attack on a Member of Parliament, Hon @ngadziore by those identified terrorists is barbaric and unacceptable. Zimbabwe’s politics needs urgent fixing. The perpetrators of these crimes against humanity and rights abuses must be prosecuted. This impunity must end. We must build a Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said he was “deeply disturbed by the abduction” of Ngadziore. He posted on X:

I am deeply disturbed by the abduction and torture of MP Takudzwa Ngadziore. Such acts are in stark contradiction to the principles of freedom, security, and dignity that every individual rightfully deserves. I hope that the authorities will immediately investigate and ensure that justice prevails.

Ngadziore recorded his abduction live on Facebook and his party, CCC, said his captors decided to dump him after they were alerted by their colleagues the video had gone viral.

More: Pindula News

