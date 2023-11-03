Edgars Shares Surge On Management Changes

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 08:55:26 GMT

Edgars Stores Limited experienced a surge in its shares, up by nearly 6 percent on Monday, after it announced the appointment of several new senior managers to its management team, reported Business Weekly.

Among the new appointments is Sevious Mushosho as the group’s new chief executive officer, who joined the clothing retailer in 2012 as a group accountant.

Mushosho replaced Tjeludo Ndlovu, who resigned after 11 years of service.

