Govt Assures Civil Servants Bonuses Are Guaranteed
The Government has assured civil servants that they will get their bonuses for this year.
Civil servants traditionally receive their bonuses in November and December, but the Government has not yet announced the dates the bonuses will be paid.
In an interview with the Chronicle on Wednesday on the sidelines of a strategic workshop review in Bulawayo, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said Government workers will get bonuses this year. He said:
The bonuses are guaranteed and the Minister of Finance will soon announce the payment dates.
The workshop was aimed at devising strategies on how the ministry will function in 2024 including crafting Minister Moyo’s performance contract.
Minister Moyo also said Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube will soon outline how bonuses will be paid.
Civil servants’ salaries are paid in Zimbabwe dollars and they are also paid a US$300 monthly allowance.
In 2022, the Government staggered the payment of bonuses and the uniformed forces were the first to be paid in November.
