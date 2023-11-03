Govt Assures Civil Servants Bonuses Are Guaranteed

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 04:27:20 GMT

The Government has assured civil servants that they will get their bonuses for this year.

Civil servants traditionally receive their bonuses in November and December, but the Government has not yet announced the dates the bonuses will be paid.

In an interview with the Chronicle on Wednesday on the sidelines of a strategic workshop review in Bulawayo, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said Government workers will get bonuses this year. He said:

Feedback