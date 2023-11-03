Govt Turns On Printing Press To Pay Exporters

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 07:03:27 GMT

Captains of industry and economists say the Government has turned on the printing press in order to provide funds for exporters to surrender a portion of their proceeds, thereby contributing to the precipitous fall in the value of the Zimbabwe dollar against other currencies.

All exporters are required to surrender 25% of their export revenue to the Treasury and keep 75% of their foreign exchange earnings.

Jimmy Psillos, head of economic affairs for the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), was quoted by Business Times as saying the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is creating excess liquidity to pay the exporters. He said:

