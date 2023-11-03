"Henrietta Rushwaya's Conviction For Smuggling A Sideshow"

He argued that it was too early to comment on the conviction as Rushwaya has not yet been sentenced.

Chin’ono suggested that the courts may give her a suspended sentence, and even if she is imprisoned, she may appeal and a higher court could overturn both the conviction and sentence.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Responding to people who had asked him to comment on the conviction, Chin’ono said:

I won’t comment because we still have to wait for her sentencing. Will she get a custodial sentence, or she will get a suspended sentence? After that is done, she will appeal and apply for bail if she gets a custodial sentence. Will she get bail or she will be denied bail like Jacob Ngarivhume? Will her appeal in the High Court be successful or not? Henrieta Rushwaya is part of the powerful ZANUPF “Vene” political elites, it would be unwise for anyone to make any premature pronouncements now before all the above-mentioned processes have played out. So for now this is a sideshow, it is not worthy of me commenting on it until the whole saga has been played out.

Earlier this week, Rushwaya was convicted on charges of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of the country.

She was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on 26 October 2020 while trying to board a flight to Dubai.

The gold, which was inside her handbag, was valued at approximately US$333 000.00.

Following her conviction, Rushwaya was remanded in custody to 10 November 2023, for sentencing.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment