Johanne Marange Sect Member Kills Wife For Refusing To Shave Her Head

Insp Mundembe said the incident happened on 28 October 2023, at around 9 AM.

He said on the fateful day, Mufambi and his wife, who was also a member of the same apostolic sect, had a misunderstanding.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Mufambi accused Mutero of disregarding church doctrine and ordered her to accompany him to a church service but she refused.

He started flogging her, slapping and punching her all over the body.

Mutero collapsed and fell unconscious and the husband dragged her into a kitchen hut.

Mufambi’s mother, Agnes Mufambi (59) who witnessed the violence from her home, 300 meters away, summoned her daughter Tabeth to intervene.

Tabeth refrained her brother from further assaulting Mutero. The brother of the accused, Obvious, secured transport from Matthew Kagwande (36) from Chingwaru Village.

They ferried Mutero to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police officers from Guruve attended the scene but Mufambi had already fled.

Mutero had bruises all over the body and a swollen head.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment