Johanne Marange Sect Member Kills Wife For Refusing To Shave Her Head
A 35-year-old man from Guruve, Mashonaland Central, who is a member of Johanne Marange apostolic sect, is on the run after he allegedly fatally assaulted his wife for refusing to keep her head bald.
The suspect, Daniel Mufambi, reportedly accused his wife Benedict Mutero (22) of failing to abide by the church doctrine of shaving the head bald.
ZRP provincial spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe told The Herald that Mutero died upon arrival at Guruve hospital.
Insp Mundembe said the incident happened on 28 October 2023, at around 9 AM.
He said on the fateful day, Mufambi and his wife, who was also a member of the same apostolic sect, had a misunderstanding.
Mufambi accused Mutero of disregarding church doctrine and ordered her to accompany him to a church service but she refused.
He started flogging her, slapping and punching her all over the body.
Mutero collapsed and fell unconscious and the husband dragged her into a kitchen hut.
Mufambi’s mother, Agnes Mufambi (59) who witnessed the violence from her home, 300 meters away, summoned her daughter Tabeth to intervene.
Tabeth refrained her brother from further assaulting Mutero. The brother of the accused, Obvious, secured transport from Matthew Kagwande (36) from Chingwaru Village.
They ferried Mutero to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police officers from Guruve attended the scene but Mufambi had already fled.
Mutero had bruises all over the body and a swollen head.
More: Pindula News