Landlady Fakes Lodger's Death To Force His Relatives To Clear Rental Arrears

Concilia was the one who sent a message to Kenny’s family advising them that “he had died”, according to the report.

When Kenny’s ex-wife received the message, she began the process of procuring a funeral policy unaware that it was a prank.

Kenny’s family members proceeded to Tabvunya’s house but were not able to settle the unpaid and left in anger.

Concilia accused Tenson of not paying his brother Kenny which resulted in him defaulting on his rental obligations. She said:

It is true that I phoned Kenny’s relatives, after agreeing with him, informing them about a fake death because he has been suffering with his brother not paying him his dues. Kenny works under Tenson and he has not been paying him. Vakatenderedza ma-photos muma WhatsApp profile pictures and some came wailing for a living man. Vamwe kutozozvipunzira pasi vasvika pano asi hama yavo ichifa nenzara isingabhadhare pekugara.

Kenny lamented the fact that his relatives seemed to care about him after his “death” but were not bothered about his financial woes. He said:

I have been a tenant here for almost six years now and my landlady has been good to me. I work with my elder brother as a welder and I have all the skills in welding. Tenson misplaced my welding documents and he has not been paying my salary which is now in excess of US$800. My wife left for South Africa sometime in February and is yet to return. She was called by her sister, and she promised to return, but she hasn’t. My children are farm workers so they do not earn much. I pleaded with my landlady until we agreed to fake my death. They came in their numbers, but all of them failed to settle my rentals. Instead, they left in anger, including my ex-wife, who had processed a funeral policy. It is my prayer that I get formal employment or get a welding machine to start my own business.

