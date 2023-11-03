Masvingo Man (38) Jailed 12 Months For Touching Woman's Breast

4 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 11:37:30 GMT

A 38-year-old man from Masvingo was sentenced to a year in jail for fondling a woman’s breast without her consent, reported The Mirror.

James Taruvinga of Mucheke in Masvingo recently appeared before Magistrate Rutendo Jakati facing an indecent assault charge.

Taruvinga will, however, effectively serve six months in jail after the magistrate conditionally suspended six months of the sentence.

