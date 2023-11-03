Masvingo Man (38) Jailed 12 Months For Touching Woman's Breast
A 38-year-old man from Masvingo was sentenced to a year in jail for fondling a woman’s breast without her consent, reported The Mirror.
James Taruvinga of Mucheke in Masvingo recently appeared before Magistrate Rutendo Jakati facing an indecent assault charge.
Taruvinga will, however, effectively serve six months in jail after the magistrate conditionally suspended six months of the sentence.
According to court papers, the incident happened last week on Wednesday around 1 PM at Mucheke Garages Rank.
Taruvinga, who was sitting outside a bar, approached the woman (name withheld) who was walking with her friend and fondled her breast.
The two women were looking for a three-legged pot when one of them was indecently assaulted.
The victim reported the matter to Police officers on patrol leading to Taruvinga’s arrest.
More: Pindula News