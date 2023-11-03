Mnangagwa's Spokesperson Dismisses Ngadziore's Alleged Abduction As "Little Drama"

Triple C thought Zimbabwe was on the agenda, which was not true, and thus went into some propaganda overdrive, using one Takudzwa Ngadziore as the key antagonist (a protagonist plays and affirms positive roles and values; not this one!!!

… Many have already rubbished the false chase of Ngadziore by some person wielding an assault rifle. I am still to understand why the Triple C script needed the prop of an AK assault rifle as if the puffing and blowing fat Ngadziore needed dire interventions!!!🤣🤣🤣

The commentators also recalled this habitual Triple C ruse of creating drama ahead of Summits. But a lot remained unsaid. I intend to fill in the gaps, using this thread.

TAKUDZWA NGADZIORE, alongside CHIBAYA and FARAI CHINOBVA, are on WANTED LIST in respect of allegations of FORGING TWO SIGNATURES: that of ZANU PF and that of PARLIAMENT OF ZIMBABWE/SPEAKER.

The circumstances are that NGADZIORE and CHINOBVA who is a Director in Chamisa’s buffeted office, under the alleged direction of AMOS CHIBAYA, formulated a not-so-brainy response to TSHABANGU recalls, which would take the form of equivalent recalls that would target ZANU PF MPs and Parliamentarians this time.

They allegedly did a letter for that contrivance which was on Zanu PF letterhead and signed by one MANYIKA – a phantom character created for the purpose.

Ngadziore was tasked to deliver the recall letters to the Speaker of Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, which he abortively did on two occasions.

On both occasions, Ngadziore was intercepted by Parliament security, easily because Triple C had announced a disengagement from Parliament, thus subsequently inviting a ban for six sittings by the Speaker.

They were thus not expected at Parliament, which is why Ngadziore’s materialising at the said building raised the eyebrows of security personnel.

With his plans to deliver the “recall” letters frustrated, Ngadziore, Chibaya and Chinobva jointly decided to release their letters plus a “signed” acknowledgment of receipt, ostensibly by staffers at Parliament.

Of course, the signature was a forged one. There was pressure to put the documents in the public domain ahead of the hearing of the case against Tshabangu.

Triple C hoped to mobilise for rolling street action starting Thursday, to coincide with the Court Hearing, and leading to Saturday’s SADC Summit.

Monies for that rolling action were secured from SOROS’ OSISA through one Sipho Malunga who is a serial opponent of Zanu PF sympathetic to Chamisa.

Meanwhile, Ngadziore and several of his ex-ZINASU peers are also benefitting from some externally funded NGOs that place and fund all ex-ZINASU activists in select Universities in South Africa and in Europe.

That organisation is looking after the fugitive Netsai Marowa. Ngadziore is angling for admission into some University in South Africa.

The little drama thus had triple objectives: personally to ripen Ngadziore for enrolment and funding in SA; personally to obviate the dragnet which was closing on him following allegations of forging signatures; third and last to aid and abet the street action mulled by Triple C for purposes of catching SADC eye. Drama or no drama, the long arm of the law will collect them, eventually!

Their next false drama is targeting the attention of the EU and America when Heads of ELECTION OBSERVER TEAMS FOR EU AND CARTER CENTRE RETURN TO PRESENT AND SUBMIT THEIR FINAL REPORTS. Enjoy your Day, Zimbabwe!!!!!