Mthuli Ncube Reveals Reason For Extending Multi-currency Regime To 2023

Disorder was beginning to emerge. What we saw in the banking sector. Banks were now refusing to lend money at all, some of them in USD, so that had become chaotic.

So we thought that let’s release some pressure from the market to restore order.

Minister Ncube also stated that despite extending the multi-currency regime by another 7 years, the Government has not abandoned plans for a mono-currency. He said:

We are headed for mono currency, let’s be clear about that, but we want order. So the extension to 2030 was to create order and calm in the market.

Economists estimate that 80% of the local economy is dollarised, with the gap between the official and exchange rates continuing to widen.

More: Pindula News

