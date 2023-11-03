Online Portal For Form One Boarding School Applications Now Open

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 13:42:27 GMT

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has opened an online portal to enable parents and guardians whose children wrote the 2023 ZIMSEC Grade 7 examinations to apply for 2024 Form One places at boarding schools across the country.

The Chronicle reported that the portal, http://www.emap.co.zw/ was opened on Wednesday, 02 November for registration but schools will start enrolment after Grade Seven results are out.

The Government introduced the e-enrolment system to curb incidents where boarding schools were ripping off parents of their hard-earned cash by inviting a large number of pupils to sit for entrance tests at a fee and then enroll a fraction of those who would have attended.

Feedback