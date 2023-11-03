Online Portal For Form One Boarding School Applications Now Open
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has opened an online portal to enable parents and guardians whose children wrote the 2023 ZIMSEC Grade 7 examinations to apply for 2024 Form One places at boarding schools across the country.
The Chronicle reported that the portal, http://www.emap.co.zw/ was opened on Wednesday, 02 November for registration but schools will start enrolment after Grade Seven results are out.
The Government introduced the e-enrolment system to curb incidents where boarding schools were ripping off parents of their hard-earned cash by inviting a large number of pupils to sit for entrance tests at a fee and then enroll a fraction of those who would have attended.
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) usually releases Grade 7 examination results just before schools close for the third and final term of the year.
This year, the third term ends on 01 December, therefore, parents and guardians would expect ZIMSEC to release Grade 7 results by the last week of this month, at the latest.
