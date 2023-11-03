PSL 2023 Matchday 30 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details

6 minutes ago Fri, 03 Nov 2023 19:42:39 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 30 fixtures will be played this weekend with Ngezi Platinum Stars perched at the summit of the log standings and Manica Diamonds a distant second.

On Saturday, 04 November, Chicken Inn takes on the defending champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium. Simba Bhora hosts Herentals College at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

On Sunday, Highlanders host CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium, while Dynamos are at home to Black Rhinos.

