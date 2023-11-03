PSL 2023 Matchday 30 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 30 fixtures will be played this weekend with Ngezi Platinum Stars perched at the summit of the log standings and Manica Diamonds a distant second.
On Saturday, 04 November, Chicken Inn takes on the defending champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium. Simba Bhora hosts Herentals College at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.
On Sunday, Highlanders host CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium, while Dynamos are at home to Black Rhinos.
On Saturday, ZTN Prime will broadcast the match between Cranborne Bullets and Triangle United, while on Sunday, the channel provide live coverage for the Dynamos versus Black Rhinos match.
The match between Chicken Inn and FC Platinum will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 30 fixtures:
Saturday, 04 November 2023
Greenfuel vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Greenfuel Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium)
Cranborne Bullets vs Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)
Sheasham vs Manica Diamonds (Bata Stadium)
Simba Bhora vs Herentals College (Baobab Stadium)
Sunday, 05 November 2023
Dynamos vs Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)
Hwange vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery Stadium)
Highlanders vs CAPS United (Barbourfields Stadium)
Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News