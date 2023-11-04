CCC Is Quiet Because It Is Happy With The Recalls - Tshabangu's Lawyer

Once the Speaker has acted in terms of section 129 of the constitution, there is a result and that result is that the seat is vacated and that seat can only be refilled either by a by-election or the Speaker’s decision is set aside. But absent the party concerned, they cannot resolve the dispute that has arisen. Why did they not cite CCC, because they make submissions which ought to be supported by CCC? CCC is quiet because it is happy with the recalls.

Amanda Sihle Ndlovu, who represents some of the MPs, responded to Uriri’s statement by saying that the lawmakers did not have a reason to involve the CCC in the case. Ndlovu explained that the CCC did not recall the lawmakers, but it was Tshabangu who acted on his own. She pointed out that Tshabangu’s request to include the party in the case was actually an admission that he was not acting on behalf of the party. Ndlovu emphasized that if Tshabangu truly acted for the party, he would have provided evidence to prove his claim, which he failed to do. But Uriri argued:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

CCC has a duty to speak but it did not. It has not been cited. It has not sought a joinder. The applicants did not seek a joinder because they know CCC is happy. Humpty Dumpty cannot be rescued. The matter ought to be struck off the roll or dismissed with costs it deserves.

The lawmakers argue that Sengezo Tshabangu, who triggered the recalls, did not have the authority to do so. The judge will deliver his judgment before November 7, when nomination courts are set to register candidates for by-elections scheduled for December 9.

The CCC lawmakers hope to have the by-elections cancelled if they win their case. The lawyers for the lawmakers argue that Tshabangu’s actions were fraudulent and of no legal consequence. They maintain that the lawmakers are still members of the CCC and that Tshabangu does not have the power to recall them.

Tags

Leave a Comment