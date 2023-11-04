Charamba Accuses Ngadziore Of Faking His Own Abduction, Forging ZANU PF Signatures
Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, has accused Takudzwa Ngadziore, a legislator from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), of faking his own abduction and forging a ZANU PF signature. Ngadziore was reportedly abducted, tortured, and then abandoned in Christon Bank in Mazowe.
The alleged abductors, who were captured on camera, are believed to be connected to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and operating from Harare Central Police Station. Charamba dismissed Ngadziore’s abduction as a distraction after it was revealed that he was involved in forging the signatures of Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda and ZANU PF. The forged signatures were used in a letter to recall 70 ZANU PF legislators. Charamba said the letter was forged by Ngadziore as well as CCC interim organising secretary Amos Chibaya. He said:
Many have already rubbished the false chase of Ngadziore by some person wielding an assault rifle. I am still trying to understand why the Triple C script needed the prop of an AK assault rifle, as if the puffing and blowing fat Ngadziore needed dire interventions. Ngadziore, alongside Chibaya and Farai Chinobva, are on the wanted list in respect of allegations of forging two signatures.Feedback
Drama or no drama, the long arm of the law will collect them eventually! Their next false drama is targeting the attention of the European Union (EU) and America when heads of election observer teams for the EU and Carter Center return to present and submit their final reports.
According to Charamba, Ngadziore and Chinobva, who reportedly works in Chamisa’s office, were directed by Chibaya to forge a letter recalling ZANU PF MPs. They wrote the letter on ZANU PF letterhead and signed it with the name of a made-up person named Manyika. Ngadziore was supposed to deliver the recall letters to Mudenda, but he was stopped by Parliament security because the CCC had announced that they were not participating in Parliament.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Unable to deliver the letters, Ngadziore, Chibaya, and Chinobva decided to release the letters and a forged receipt with a fake signature. They felt pressure to make these documents public before Tshabangu’s case was heard, Charamba argued.
CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, responded to Charamba’s accusations by stating that Charamba is not the police and that the recalls happening in ZANU PF are not their concern.
Tags
2 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals