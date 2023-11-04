Charamba Accuses Ngadziore Of Faking His Own Abduction, Forging ZANU PF Signatures

Drama or no drama, the long arm of the law will collect them eventually! Their next false drama is targeting the attention of the European Union (EU) and America when heads of election observer teams for the EU and Carter Center return to present and submit their final reports.

According to Charamba, Ngadziore and Chinobva, who reportedly works in Chamisa’s office, were directed by Chibaya to forge a letter recalling ZANU PF MPs. They wrote the letter on ZANU PF letterhead and signed it with the name of a made-up person named Manyika. Ngadziore was supposed to deliver the recall letters to Mudenda, but he was stopped by Parliament security because the CCC had announced that they were not participating in Parliament.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Unable to deliver the letters, Ngadziore, Chibaya, and Chinobva decided to release the letters and a forged receipt with a fake signature. They felt pressure to make these documents public before Tshabangu’s case was heard, Charamba argued.

CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, responded to Charamba’s accusations by stating that Charamba is not the police and that the recalls happening in ZANU PF are not their concern.

More Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment