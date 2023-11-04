FULL TEXT: High Court Dismisses Application By 14 CCC MPs To Reverse Expulsion From Parliament

4 minutes ago Sat, 04 Nov 2023 13:23:40 GMT

Fourteen Members of Parliament (MPs) and nine Senators from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party have been unsuccessful in their attempt to overturn their expulsion from parliament. They were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claimed to be the party’s interim Secretary-General.

In a judgement issued this Saturday, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi stated that the recalled lawmakers failed to provide evidence to support their claim that Tshabangu did not have the authority to recall them. The judge ruled that the lawmakers did not meet the legal requirements to prove their case and made an error by not including the CCC party as a respondent in their application.

Feedback