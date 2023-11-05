Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeCrime and Courts

Bodies Of Two Missing Men Found In Community Borehole

6 minutes agoSun, 05 Nov 2023 13:58:06 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Bodies Of Two Missing Men Found In Community Borehole

Bodies of two men who were reported missing last week were discovered in a community borehole in Bhulu village near Ingwizi Center in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested one suspect related to the case, while another suspect is still on the run. Chronicle reporter Mkhululi  Ncube says villagers were surprised to find “bloody water” coming from the borehole. 

A community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

We are in shock and disbelief over the double murder in our village. The bodies were removed this morning from the borehole and police picked one suspect while another is on the run.

This is a developing story. We will make sure to keep you informed with the latest updates.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)Mangwe District

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback