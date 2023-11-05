Bodies Of Two Missing Men Found In Community Borehole

6 minutes ago Sun, 05 Nov 2023 13:58:06 GMT

Bodies of two men who were reported missing last week were discovered in a community borehole in Bhulu village near Ingwizi Center in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested one suspect related to the case, while another suspect is still on the run. Chronicle reporter Mkhululi Ncube says villagers were surprised to find “bloody water” coming from the borehole.

A community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

