Police Still Searching For Robbers Who Attacked A Motorist In Harare's Southerton Area

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed that a gang of armed robbers attacked a motorist in Harare’s Southerton area. The suspects, identified as Knowledge Tsiga, Godknows Tshamala, Nkaniso Ndlovu, and Dennis Gumbi, were caught on camera in a video that went viral on social media.

One of the robbers was armed with a pistol, while another had a knife. The video showed the robbers approaching the driver, who raised his hands in response to the gun. They forcefully opened the car window and took valuables from the driver, who handed over a satchel. The entire incident was captured by a dashboard camera in the victim’s car.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted a new firearms amnesty in Zimbabwe. This allows individuals who possess unregistered firearms and ammunition to voluntarily hand them in at any police station without facing criminal charges. The purpose of the amnesty is to prevent these firearms from ending up in the hands of criminals and being used in serious offences like robbery and murder.

Last year, 580 firearms were surrendered during the first amnesty. The amnesty is open to anyone who is in possession of unlicensed or expired firearms, including representatives of closed companies, farmers, miners, hunters, and individuals who are no longer in the same position as when they applied for firearm certificates. The amnesty also applies to unregistered firearms obtained through smuggling or held by gun dealers, gun clubs, and security companies. No criminal charges will be filed against those who voluntarily surrender firearms or ammunition during this period. The amnesty is one of the measures to address the increase in armed robberies and crimes involving firearms in Zimbabwe.

