SADC Extraordinary Summit Of Heads Of State And Government Didn't Discuss Zimbabwe

The report mentioned only recommends aggrieved parties use and exhaust domestic remedies, something that journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says “is not possible in Zimbabwe.” He said:

Short of a real tangible crisis in Zimbabwe, SADC won't do much for Zimbabweans, it is up to Zimbabweans to do something for themselves to resolve the 23-year-old crisis of governance.

After the disputed elections, the CCC party asked SADC to help organise new elections in Zimbabwe. They pointed to a report from a SADC Observer Mission (SEOM) that highlighted irregularities in the previous elections. The CCC believed that fresh elections overseen by an impartial body like SADC, the African Union, or the United Nations should be held instead of relying on the perceived biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The party also reached out to SADC when its members were recalled from Parliament and Local Government Authorities. The CCC has been assuring its supporters that help is on the way, but critics have doubted this, as they believe SADC has historically supported parties like ZANU PF, which were part of the liberation movement.

