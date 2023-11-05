Update On Southerton Robbery: Suspect Shot Dead

The shooting incident follows the Southerton robbery incident which went viral on social media platforms in which the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, was intercepted by the suspects who were aboard a Honda Fit vehicle on 30th October 2023 along Bryce Road, Harare. The suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, knife and an iron bar, pointed the pistol at the complainant before smashing the passenger and driver’s windows of the complainant’s motor vehicle.

The suspects stole a cellphone, an iPad and US$250.00 cash before speeding off in a Honda Fit vehicle. The incident was captured on the complainant’s vehicle dashboard camera.

On 04th November 2023, detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked the suspect to his girlfriend’s house in Unit A, Seke, Chitungwiza where he was hiding. The suspect was shot on the legs following an exchange of fire and hot pursuit with detectives. Sam Mudzuri was referred to a local hospital in Harare where he died upon admission. ‘The Zimbabwe Republic Police is pursuing other suspects who include, Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto in connection with this armed robbery case.

There have been reports circulating on social media suggesting that the suspects in the case have been arrested. Prior to the latest statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said it was premature to say arrests had been made.

