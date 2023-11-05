Zimbabwe Government Approves US$5 Million Budget For ZEC-run By-elections

All other required materials like ballot papers, stationery, tents, lights and ink are available.

The commission was fully capacitated to meet the requirements of the upcoming by-elections by Treasury.

The commission is prepared to conduct the by-elections comfortably without any challenges.

We began preparations for the Nomination Court when President Mnangagwa proclaimed dates for the by-elections.

We have authorised signatures (of party officials) from the parties that we will use to receive nomination papers from prospective candidates.

Kiwa announced that each National Assembly candidate will need to pay a nomination fee of US$1,000. Only those who registered to vote before October 25 will be eligible to vote in the by-elections. The voter registration system is ongoing, but the voters’ roll for the by-elections closed two days after the proclamation of the elections on October 23.

The Nomination Court will meet on Tuesday to receive nomination papers from candidates for the December 9 by-elections. The way is clear for the by-elections to proceed after the High Court rejected an application by 23 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who wanted to overturn their recalls from Parliament. The recalls were made by CCC’s self-proclaimed interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is now finalizing preparations for the elections, which will be held in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa.

