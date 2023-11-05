Zimbabwe's State-Owned Enterprises Paid Millions For Goods And Services That Were Never Delivered

ZIMRA’s internal system for managing travel and subsistence expenses was found to have weaknesses that could be exploited. As a result, the authority was owed a total of $73.8 million by staff members for travel and subsistence allowances as of December 31, 2022.

Even the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) faced issues with its procurement process. They spent $345,918 to buy 10 motor vehicles but only received five. The Acting Auditor-General also mentioned that ZACC didn’t provide reconciliations with their creditors and didn’t provide supporting documents for expenses totalling $353,472 (valued at US$21,078 at that time). She added:

There were no invoices and or supplier statements to support the expenditure.

Managers at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) were criticised for not considering the tax implications on allowances and benefits. This led to the authority including school fees and fuel allowances in the gross income for tax purposes. Additionally, one manager received a gym subscription of US$200 and various allowances outside of their employment contract, without proper tax remittance. Read the resort:

The manager also received a holiday allowance amounting to US$ 15,000 and a retention allowance amounting to $ 120,994, which was also processed outside the payroll net of tax. The tax thereof amounting to $80 663 was not remitted to ZIMRA.

The report also highlighted issues at Air Zimbabwe, where unrecorded aircraft were found, and at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), where tollgate exemptions were given without proper approval.

Furthermore, some parastatals have not submitted financial statements for up to five years. The Acting Auditor-General reported a total of 170 governance issues, compared to 81 in the previous year, including unsupported expenditures, accounting policy non-alignment, inadequate controls, and non-compliance with tax laws.

