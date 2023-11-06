Civil Servants Urge Government To Avoid Staggering Bonuses Payments

In the letter, we identified our proposed agenda. One of them is to discuss the 2023 bonus and modalities. We wrote to NJNC since they are our chief negotiator with the government. We want to appreciate what government is going to pay us.

Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, expressed concern that this year’s bonus payment may be staggered. He criticised the government for its lack of transparency and disregard for the welfare of workers, accusing them of prioritising cost-cutting over the well-being of hardworking individuals. He said:

Now that we are through with the election season, we demand a new governance culture that prioritise the rights and well-being of workers. We firmly assert that the bonus in 2023 must be paid in a single month without staggered disbursement. The government must ensure that the bonus is provided as a once-off payment to allow teachers to adequately prepare for the festive season.

The secretary-general of the Educators Union of Zimbabwe, Tapedza Zhou, mentioned that they are awaiting an update from the government regarding their bonuses. He expressed that they have worked hard throughout the year and hope to receive their bonuses, but the payment method remains uncertain.

In recent years, the government has staggered the bonus payments, causing concern among civil servants. The civil servants are demanding a 100% bonus payment in both foreign and local currency. Discussions between the government and civil servant representatives took place last week but failed to reach an agreement on multiple issues, including salary and working conditions.

