Quartet Arrested For Smuggling Bales Of Banned Second-hand Clothes, Skin Lightening Creams

The act of smuggling not only deprives the nation of much-needed revenue through taxes but also poses a risk to the lives of the general population. Without proper regulation and quality control, smuggled medicines may not meet the required safety standards, potentially endangering the health and well-being of those who rely on them. Factors contributing to the prevalence of smuggling include the collapse of local industries, the lack of access to essential goods within the formal sector, and the economic hardships faced by individuals who may resort to smuggling as a means of survival.

In July 2023, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) adopted a protocol to ban trade in second-hand clothes across the continent. The move aims to promote value-addition and industrialization in the textile industry.

In 2015, Zimbabwe banned the importation of second-hand clothes to protect the local textile industry and promote value addition. However, due to an outcry from vendors’ associations, restrictions were later eased. While the ban has been supported by the industry, informal vendors argue that it would hurt their livelihoods.

Approximately 95% of textiles in Zimbabwe are imported, and the country exports around 85% of cotton lint due to a lack of local investments. Zimbabwe, as a cotton producer, used to have a thriving textile industry but now faces competition from imports and a lack of investment. Traders typically source second-hand clothes from neighbouring countries, sometimes through smuggling.

The East African Community has encouraged member states to buy clothes and shoes made in the region to boost local industries, with Rwanda being the only country to implement the plan through high import taxes.

