ZERA Has Reduced Prices Of Fuel, Both Diesel And Blend

4 minutes ago Mon, 06 Nov 2023 10:36:08 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reduced diesel and petrol prices in both United States dollars (USD) and in Zimbabwean dollars with effect from 5 November 2023. In a statement published by Pindula News, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:

Diesel 50: ZWL$9 971.19/litre

Diesel 50: US$1.74 /litre

/litre Blend – E20: ZWL$8 957.19/litre

Blend – E20: US$ 1.56/litre

Fuel prices for October were as follows:

Diesel 50: ZWL$10,032.51/litre

Diesel 50: US$1.79 /litre

/litre Blend – E20: ZWL$9,247.71/litre

Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre

Prices of fuel effective 7 September 2023 were as follows:

