Chamisa Is Our Leader, Not Tshabangu - Mahere
Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Fadzayi Mahere has affirmed her allegiance to the party’s beleaguered leader Nelson Chamisa after a recent court ruling upheld Sengezo Tshabangu’s authority to recall the party’s Members of Parliament and Councillors.
CCC MPs have been under pressure from some political commentators to denounce the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general (Tshabangu) after the party’s 14 MPs and 09 Senators failed to overturn their expulsion from parliament.
High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, in a judgement released on Saturday, dismissed the recalled MPs’ application to be reinstated.
Posting on Twitter, Mahere, who is Mt Pleasant MP, said the recalls by Tshabangu are “an affront to the Constitution” and an insult to voters. She said:
I don’t know Tshabangu. I’ve never met him. What he’s done is an affront to the Constitution & an insult to the will of the people.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Those recalls are fraudulent and underpinned by a desire to create a one-party state. No person driven by values can support this or side with a friend of the oppressor.
What I do know is that President [Nelson Chamisa] is our leader.
Mahere, who is also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology Development, risks being recalled after Tshabangu warned that those who were elected “illegally” will be expelled.
More: Pindula News