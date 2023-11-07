Chamisa Is Our Leader, Not Tshabangu - Mahere

7 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 05:57:59 GMT

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Fadzayi Mahere has affirmed her allegiance to the party’s beleaguered leader Nelson Chamisa after a recent court ruling upheld Sengezo Tshabangu’s authority to recall the party’s Members of Parliament and Councillors.

CCC MPs have been under pressure from some political commentators to denounce the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general (Tshabangu) after the party’s 14 MPs and 09 Senators failed to overturn their expulsion from parliament.

High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, in a judgement released on Saturday, dismissed the recalled MPs’ application to be reinstated.

Feedback