Chelsea Beat Nine-player Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea levelled through a Cole Palmer penalty (35′) after a VAR intervention. In the build-up to the penalty, Cristian Romero was adjudged to have fouled Enzo Fernandez in the box and was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver.

Tottenham were reduced to nine men when Destiny Udogie was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Raheem Sterling (55′).

Chelsea eventually took the lead with 15 minutes remaining as Nicholas Jackson tapped into the net after being set up by Sterling.

Conor Gallagher squared for Jackson to tap home his second on the counter-attack (90+4′).

Jackson wasn’t finished as he raced onto Palmer’s through ball to round Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and complete his hat-trick.

The result of the match left Spurs in second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

Man City has 27 points, while Spurs has 26 points after 11 matches. Chelsea moved into the top half of the table.

