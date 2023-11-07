How Government Pensioners Can Buy Itel Cellphones on Zero Deposit WhatsApp bot
A note from us here at Pindula:
We have availed a facility to enable government pensioners to buy itel smartphones on credit using WhatsApp.
The Pindula WhatsApp Bot allows Pensioners to do the whole application process within WhatsApp.
The bot can be accessed on this number: +263736121139
Or by tapping on this link https://wa.me/263736121139
How to use the WhatsApp platform?
The bot can be activate by just saying “hello”
It will then show the available mobile phones that can be bought on credit, including the installment option.
Once an instalment option has been selected, you can proceed to make the application in a few easy steps.
When the application has been submitted, it takes up to 48 hours to process it and the phone is delivered soon after.
Delivery is done through out Zimbabwe.
We’d love to know your feedback about this service when you use it.