Recalled CCC Members Barred From Using Party Name - Tshabangu

3 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 12:50:27 GMT

Sengezo Tshabangu said that all CCC aspiring candidates who were recalled by the opposition party should not file nomination papers for the 09 December by-elections using the party name.

The self-proclaimed CCC interim party secretary general said recalled MPs who file their nomination papers today using the party name will be in violation of a standing High Court and their papers should be rejected by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The Chronicle reported Tshabangu as saying all the expelled individuals are no longer CCC members and have no authority to use party symbols or claim to represent the party. He said:

