Recalled CCC MPs To Participate In December By-elections
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who were recalled by the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu have vowed to reclaim their seats in the 09 December by-elections.
The move raises the possibility that CCC may field duplicate candidates in the constituencies and wards given that Tshabangu said that he already has a list of candidates who will compete in the by-elections, which does not include the recalled members.
Initially, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had stated that the party would not participate in the upcoming 09 December by-elections which he described as a “muppet show”.
However, some of the recalled MPs told CITE that they were informed they will be contesting in the by-elections saying “Tshabangu has his own set of candidates, just like before”.
In October, Tshabangu wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) stating that only he and two others, Mbuso Siso and Jabulani Ncube, were the authorised signatories for CCC candidates for the By-elections.
Meanwhile, Fabio Kufahakutizwe, who won the Mabvuku-Tafara parliamentary seat in the 2023 general election on a CCC ticket before his recall by Tshabangu, successfully filed his nomination papers this Tuesday.
He will battle it out with gold dealer Pedzisai “Scott” who will represent ZANU PF again after he lost to Kufahakutizwe in August.
More: Pindula News