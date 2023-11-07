Recalled CCC MPs To Participate In December By-elections

9 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 12:02:23 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who were recalled by the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu have vowed to reclaim their seats in the 09 December by-elections.

The move raises the possibility that CCC may field duplicate candidates in the constituencies and wards given that Tshabangu said that he already has a list of candidates who will compete in the by-elections, which does not include the recalled members.

Initially, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had stated that the party would not participate in the upcoming 09 December by-elections which he described as a “muppet show”.

