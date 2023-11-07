Two Children Burnt To Death After Granny Left Them Unattended
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic incident in which two children, all under the age of five, were burnt to death after they were left unattended by the grandmother who had gone to the garden.
In a statement, police said the incident occurred at Chikona Village, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province, on Monday, 06 November. Said the ZRP:
The ZRP confirms a fire incident in which two female juveniles aged 4 and 1 year 6 months died while another female juvenile (3) sustained burns after one of the victims lit a fire that razed a grass thatched bathroom to ashes at Chikona Village, Chimanimani on 06/11/23.Feedback
The victims had been left playing by their grandmother who had gone to the garden.
Police added that the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mutambara Mission Hospital for post-mortem.
The injured was ferried to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare where she was admitted.
Here are some essential tips to help protect children from fires:
- Explain to children the dangers of fire and how it can spread quickly. Tell them to never play with matches or flammable materials.
- Store matches in a secure place inaccessible to children, such as locked cabinets or high shelves.
- In the event a child’s clothing catches fire, make sure they know to stop, drop to the ground, cover their face, and roll until the fire is extinguished.
- Never leave children unattended in the kitchen while cooking; keep them away from open flames.
- Store flammable substances (e.g., hand sanitisers, paraffin and gas) safely and out of children’s reach to prevent accidents.
