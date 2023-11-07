Two Children Burnt To Death After Granny Left Them Unattended

4 minutes ago Tue, 07 Nov 2023 12:29:57 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic incident in which two children, all under the age of five, were burnt to death after they were left unattended by the grandmother who had gone to the garden.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at Chikona Village, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province, on Monday, 06 November. Said the ZRP: