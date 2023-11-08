Dynamos To Offer Mangombe Three-year Contract

Mangombe has been in charge on an interim basis since taking over from Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa on 08 August 2023.

Dynamos vice chairperson Vincent Chawonza recently told The Sunday Mail that the club executive was satisfied with what Mangombe has achieved so far. Said Chawonza:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Mangombe has done enough to win our trust as the executive. Even if we are to lose both the Chibuku Super Cup and the league championship, we will still be satisfied. Mangombe has surprised us a lot.

The former Yadah coach succeeded Maruwa after Match Day 18 and has been in charge of 11 league games. He has six wins, two draws and three losses.

The Chipinge-born gaffer has picked up 20 points out of a possible 33, which translates to a 61 percent success rate.

Mangombe has posted some huge results — including triumphs over Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars and CAPS United in the league — before knocking FC Platinum and Makepekepe out of the Chibuku Super Cup. Added Chawonza:

The fact that we are in the final after beating giants FC Platinum and CAPS United shows us that we are already starting to dominate. It’s happening and we are already seeing some good signs. If we continue on this trajectory, then, we will definitely dominate the league in the near future.

Chawonza defended the club’s decision to fire Jompano after a string of poor performances. He said:

We could see that we had certain people on board who could not help us achieve what we wanted. It was not really about personalities or being vindictive, we just had to make difficult decisions. I thought that the changes we made would bring results next year, but then transformation has come pretty much earlier. When we appointed Mangombe, we were now building for the following season and, as such, we were not going to corner him to win us something, but he has already surprised us. Within such a short space of time, he has done wonders.

Long-serving team manager Richard Chihoro and assistant coach Murape Murape were fired soon after Maruwa was axed.

Desmond Mhene was appointed acting team manager, while Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe bounced back as assistant coach.

With only four matches remaining before the end of the 2023 season, Ngezi Platinum Stars lead the race with 57 points, DeMbare in second, Manica Diamonds in third place, and fourth-placed FC Platinum are all tied on 50 points each. Highlanders, in fifth place, have 49 points.

DeMbare take on defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium this Wednesday knowing that a win for them, and a loss for Ngezi Platinum Stars (versus Sheasham) who lost 1-0 to Hwange over the weekend, will narrow the gap to only four points.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment