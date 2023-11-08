Govt Plans To Restructure ZESA, Decommission Small Thermal Power Plants
Cabinet on Tuesday, 07 November considered and approved the roadmap to electricity self-sufficiency as presented by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo.
The roadmap entails the restructuring of ZESA Holdings, decommissioning and re-purposing of small thermal power stations to contain technical and non-technical losses of energy.
Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere also said:
Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the current local generation capacity is 1 280 megawatts against the current average local demand of about 1 850MW, leaving a deficit of about 400MW.
To cover the deficit, the country is currently importing power in the range of 200-500MW.
Regarding measures to resolve the operational challenges, the Government will restructure the power utility company (ZESA), decommission and re-purpose the small thermal power stations, contain technical and non-technical losses and implement various power-saving initiatives.
In the medium to long term, the Government will embrace private sector-led coal mining initiatives and new technologies such as green hydrogen, floating solar panels, battery energy storage systems and funding some of the renewable energy projects dotted around the country in order to increase domestic generation of electricity.
The small thermal power stations that are to be decommissioned are Harare, Munyati and Bulawayo. They have not been generating any electricity for several weeks.
