Govt Plans To Restructure ZESA, Decommission Small Thermal Power Plants

7 minutes ago Wed, 08 Nov 2023 06:27:00 GMT

Cabinet on Tuesday, 07 November considered and approved the roadmap to electricity self-sufficiency as presented by Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo.

The roadmap entails the restructuring of ZESA Holdings, decommissioning and re-purposing of small thermal power stations to contain technical and non-technical losses of energy.

Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere also said:

